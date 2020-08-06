Bobby Deol’s Netflix movie Class of 83 to premiere on August 21

Class of 83 will stream on Netflix. Class of 83 will stream on Netflix.

Bobby Deol is all set to make his digital debut with Netflix’s Class of 83, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will premiere on August 21, 2020.

The official synopsis of Class of 83 reads, “A hero policeman, shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy, decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies in return by training five lethal assassin policemen. But, like all good plans, it only works for a while until the fire that he has ignited threatens to burn down his own house.”

Talking about his character in the Netflix film, Bobby Deol said in a statement, “I love the sheer variety of content a digital medium like Netflix has to offer and it’s truly encouraging to know that your work can reach so many people across the world. The 1980s was a fascinating period in Mumbai’s history, and this film allowed me to live and feel that era all over again. When Atul Sabharwal (director) and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of Class Of 83. It is my first attempt on digital and it also happens to be the first film by RCE and Netflix together. It is an exciting and challenging time to be an actor, and I am super excited that everyone gets to see the trailer tomorrow and the film on August 21.”

It’s not WHICH side you are fighting for .. It’s WHAT you are fighting against#ClassOf83 trailer out tomorrow. Produced by @RedChilliesEnt Premieres August 21, 2020 only on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/oCwaLhYKui — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) August 6, 2020

Besides Bobby, Class of 83 also stars Bobby Deol, Annup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, Ninad Mahajani, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sameer Paranjape and Prithvik Pratap. The film is directed by Atul Sabharwal, and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment.

