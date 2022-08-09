Bobby Deol channels Denzel Washington from Training Day in latest photoshoot, says this was his ‘secret desire’

Actor Bobby Deol took to his social media on Tuesday and shared his ‘secret desire’. The Aashram actor said that he has always wanted to play Denzel Washington’s character from his 2001 film Training Day. Bobby shared a series of photos, which are part of a promotional campaign for Cred.

He wrote in the caption, “Not many know this… but my secret desire has always been to play Denzel Washington from Training Day! Spilled the beans to CRED, they made it happen.”

Talking about his recent photoshoot, Bobby Deol said in a statement, “I’ve just started doing negative characters and there is so much joy in playing such roles. There is so much you experience while preparing for these roles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Bobby Deol was recently seen in the third season of Prakash Jha’s MX Player series Aashram. The actor was also seen in the ZEE5 film Love Hostel, which also starred Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey.

Also Read | Anurag Kashyap: We are living in strange times where Sushant Singh Rajput trends everyday and everyone is boycotted

Bobby recently celebrated 25 years of his film Gupt. The movie was one of the first hits of his career. The actor told Bollywood Hungama, “I remember when I was shooting that song ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela,’ it was set up in Mehboob studio only. I remember dancing with Chinni Prakash ji, and meri pata hai kya haalat hoti thi unn dino, main itni rehearsal karta tha ki meri pant bheeng jaati thi sweat se, jaise kisi ne paani phenka ho (I used to rehearse so much for that song that my pants used to be drenched in sweat by the time I was done for the day, like someone had thrown some water over it). I just wanted to do the best I could. It was a great song. I remember even the way Rajiv promoted the film, the day the songs were supposed to release, the whole day the channels were only playing Gupt’s soundtrack.”

On the work front, Bobby Deol is looking forward to the release of Apne 2 and Penthouse.