Bobby Deol celebrates son Aryaman’s birthday, three years of Race 3: ‘The journey has been incredible’

Bobby Deol is excited to show 'everything coming up next'. (Photo: Bobby Deol/Instagram)

It’s a double celebration for actor Bobby Deol. While today marks three years since his grand comeback with Race 3, it also happens to be his son Aryaman Deol’s birthday. The actor took to Instagram to share photos to mark both occasions.

Remembering his Race 3 days, Bobby posted his shirtless photos and video from the film sets. He captioned the post, “This is where it all began again! The journey has been incredible, especially 2020! Cannot wait to show you all everything coming up next 🙏🏻 #Race3 #3YearsOfRace3 #Gratitude.”

Bobby Deol’s fit and ripped appearance in Race 3 created much buzz in 2018. The actor, who admitted to being “very shy”, went shirtless in the film and had worked really hard for his look, which was all ‘thanks to Salman Khan’s motivation’.

Race 3 (2018), directed by Remo D’Souza, starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

On the personal front, Bobby Deol, shared photos with his son Aryaman. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Happy birthday my angel! ❤️ #Blessed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Chunky Panday commented on the post, “Happy Happy birthday dear Aryaman 🤗❤🎂,” while Darshan Kumaar posted, “Happy Birthday Aryaman 🎂🥳 Wish you the World ❤️.”

Apart from Aryaman, Bobby has a younger son as well, Dharam Deol.