‘Even his anger was lovely’: Bobby Deol breaks down remembering father Dharmendra

Dharmendra, who entered the film industry after winning a talent contest, quickly rose to become one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars. Through his powerful screen presence and memorable performances, he earned the title of Bollywood’s “He-Man.” In later years, he found a whole new generation of admirers through his simple, heartfelt videos from his farmhouse that showcased his grounded personality and love for nature. Despite achieving immense fame and success, Dharmendra always remained deeply connected to his roots as a farmer’s son — something that made him stand apart from many others in the industry. And when he passed away last year, just days before turning 90, the entire nation mourned his loss.

His son, Bobby Deol, recently spoke about the overwhelming love people had for his father during an appearance on Shekhar Suman’s YouTube show, Shekhar Tonite. After launching the show with Nitin Gadkari as the first guest, Shekhar invited Bobby, who is currently enjoying a career resurgence thanks to projects like Aashram and Animal.

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Speaking emotionally about his father, Bobby said, “For me, my father was someone who was loved by the entire world. I always knew everybody loved him, but after his passing, the entire world expressed grief and pain just like his family. That’s who papa was. Papa was special. Nobody can be like him.”

When asked about the one thing he would always remember about his father, Bobby paused and became emotional. “There can’t be one single thing about him. Everything about him is worth remembering. Everything about him was lovely. Even his anger was lovely,” he shared.

Seeing Bobby Deol struggle to put his emotions into words, Shekhar Suman stepped in and reflected on what made Dharmendra truly special. “He gave the same kind of love to everyone that he gave to his sons, Sunny and Bobby,” Shekhar said, adding, “He spoke to each of his fans through his Instagram videos, taking them around his farmhouse. He was the simplest man.”

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, and was cremated in a private ceremony attended only by close family members.