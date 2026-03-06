Bobby Deol and wife Tania’s Greenstone Investments purchases 5 office units spanning 3,400 sq ft in Mumbai for Rs 15 cr

In a massive purchase aimed at expanding its base, Greenstone Investments Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Bollywood actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol, has reportedly bought five commercial office units for about Rs 15.05 crore. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the units span 3,400 sq ft and are located in Andheri, Mumbai.

The commercial office units are situated on the second floor of Yura Business Park – Phase 2, located on Link Road in Andheri West. According to the documents, the Deols acquired the units directly from the developer, and the transaction was registered on February 27, 2026. While the buyers paid a stamp duty of about Rs 90 lakh, the registration cost approximately Rs 1.50 lakh. The purchase includes five car parking spaces. The building, however, isn’t ready yet, as construction is still underway, and possession is scheduled for December 2027.