Bobby Deol and wife Tania’s Greenstone Investments purchases 5 office units spanning 3,400 sq ft in Mumbai for Rs 15 cr
Actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tania's new office units are located in the same building where Hrithik Roshan and his parents own 10 office units.
In a massive purchase aimed at expanding its base, Greenstone Investments Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Bollywood actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol, has reportedly bought five commercial office units for about Rs 15.05 crore. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the units span 3,400 sq ft and are located in Andheri, Mumbai.
The commercial office units are situated on the second floor of Yura Business Park – Phase 2, located on Link Road in Andheri West. According to the documents, the Deols acquired the units directly from the developer, and the transaction was registered on February 27, 2026. While the buyers paid a stamp duty of about Rs 90 lakh, the registration cost approximately Rs 1.50 lakh. The purchase includes five car parking spaces. The building, however, isn’t ready yet, as construction is still underway, and possession is scheduled for December 2027.
Interestingly, Greenstone Investments’ new units are located in the same building where Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his parents, director-producer Rakesh Roshan and Pramila (Pinkie) Roshan, own about 10 office units on the third and fourth floors. According to Propstack, the Roshans purchased the 10 office units in November 2025 for a whopping Rs 28 crore.
Bobby Deol, the son of late Bollywood legend Dharmendra — who recently received a posthumous Padma Vibhushan — and his wife Prakash Kaur, has been an actor for the past three decades. He is known for his roles in movies such as Barsaat (1995), Gupt (1997), Soldier (1998), Badal (2000), Bichhoo (2000), Ajnabee (2001), Humraaz (2002), Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), Race 3 (2018), Housefull 4 (2019), Class of ’83 (2020), and Animal (2023). He is the brother of actor-politician Sunny Deol. Bobby married Tania in 1996, and they have two sons together.
Bobby Deol was most recently seen in directors AM Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi’s Telugu action-adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. He is currently awaiting the release of director H Vinoth’s political action drama, Jana Nayagan, which marks “Thalapathy” Vijay’s swansong as he has bid adieu to cinema for politics.
