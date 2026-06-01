Bobby Deol says sons forced him to face alcohol addiction: ‘My wife was running home’

Actor Bobby Deol has been witnessing great professional success ever since he returned to the screens with a diverse body of work, starting with the web series Aashram in 2020, followed by Animal, and then Ba***ds Of Bollywood. Before this, there was a long phase of professional downtime for Bobby Deol, during which he battled alcohol addiction and other challenges. Recently, in a conversation with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor spoke about his downtime and also addressed rumors about his wife Tanya leaving him during his bad phase.

Revisiting the time when things were not working out for him in the industry, Bobby Deol found solace in alcohol. Looking back, he said, “When you give up, you get into self-pity. It’s human nature. You feel your world is over, no one likes you, and then you get addicted to a few things which help sedate you. Even my father loved to drink, and I too started drinking and got addicted. But my wife helped me out of it.”

Also Read: ‘Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are my favourites’: Bobby Deol says no tiffs on Alpha set

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“If Tanya wasn’t in my life, I wouldn’t be sitting here today. She took care of our house financially. She was working and bearing all the expenses at home. It was when my children started asking why I was always sitting at home and their mother would go to the office that something snapped within me and I decided to work on myself,” Bobby further added.

Bobby Deol on rumors about wife Tanya walking out of his life

The actor also addressed rumors of his wife Tanya walking out of the marriage during his bad phase. He said, “Feels like I am hearing a joke. Women are so strong mentally and emotionally; my wife never left me. She would threaten to leave me if I didn’t stop drinking, but she never did, and I continued to drink. But that was never the case.”

Bobby also revealed how he has an addiction to online shopping and shared how his wife Tanya often scolds him over the bill. He added, “I have a bad habit of shopping online when I am unable to sleep; the next day Tanya pulls me up for the bill. Later she styles me in those clothes and gets the credit, and I tell her that she shouted at me for nothing. It has been 30 years, and I have become so spoilt that I don’t know what to wear until she guides me. She has pampered me and my sons.”

Bobby Deol on his sons wanting to be actors

Bobby Deol also spoke about how both his sons – Aryaman and Dharam aspire to be actors. He said, “My younger son is very talented; he has technical know-how of editing, sound effects, dubbing, and photography. He worked on his physique and dancing skills. After COVID, he got mentally affected and would fear taking off his mask; my good friend Avinash Gowariker mentored him for a year. My younger son clicks most of my photos. Both my sons want to be heroes; this industry is such. My sons have seen all this and grown up. My elder son studied finance at NYU (New York University), so I thought maybe he would do something different, settle abroad, and I would visit him for vacations. But he wanted to be an actor. Now he is doing acting courses.”

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Last year, talking about the attention his elder son Aryaman has been getting, Bobby Deol told Hindustan Times, “I feel happy when people praise my sons and talk about them, though it comes with stress too because people have high expectations. Both want to become actors, but I prefer keeping them away from the limelight. My younger one is shy, but my elder one will soon make his entry. I always tell them, you’ve seen how your father reinvented his career. Even being an insider doesn’t make things easy. They’re working hard, truly from the heart, and all they need is your love and blessings.”

On the work front, Bobby Deol will be seen in YRF’s spy universe film Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The film is slated to release in July this year. His film Bandar, which is Anurag Kashyap’s thriller, releases on 5th June. Bobby will also be seen in the Tamil political thriller Jana Nayagan.