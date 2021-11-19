Bob Biswas trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is a reluctant contract killer, starts from scratch

The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas is out now and it will certainly leave you puzzled. Nine years after first meeting the character in Sujoy Ghosh’s fantastic Kahaani, Bob Biswas now has his own spin-off film.

In the trailer, we are introduced to the character and told that he has lost his memory and does not remember that he was a hired assassin. When he is hired to kill again, he starts questioning the morality of his actions. The trailer also drops hints suggesting that Bob could be lying about his condition to fool everyone.

Watch the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas

Earlier played by Saswata Chatterjee, the Bob Biswas spin-off has been long requested by the fans of Kahaani. The character had a small appearance in the Vidya Balan film but made a huge impact as the cold-blooded serial killer who poses as an insurance agent. It was his forgettable everyman appearance that really surprised audience.

Bob Biswas also stars Chitrangada Singh, Paran Bandopadhyay, Ronith Arora and Samara Tijori. The film has been directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma.

In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Abhishek spoke about the film and said, “Bob Biswas is a very popular character which I only realised after I signed the film. So I feel once you get the look right, it is half the battle won. I am happy that people approved of the look. That’s a huge boost for me and the film.” Bob Biswas is set to release on ZEE5 on December 3.