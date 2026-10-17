BMC demolishes portions of Ajay Devgn’s Juhu property; actor clarifies it isn’t his residence

Actor couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol made headlines after reports emerged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished portions of their Juhu bungalow in Mumbai on Saturday over alleged unauthorised construction. However, Ajay Devgn’s office has now clarified that the property in question is not the actors’ residence but a separate property that has been rented out.

In a statement, Ajay Devgn’s office said the actor had applied to the BMC for the requisite permissions and was complying with its rules and guidelines.

“We have applied to the BMC for the requisite permissions in respect of one of our properties and are duly complying with all applicable BMC rules, regulations and guidelines. The necessary changes, alterations and modifications, as required by the BMC, have been carried out,” the statement read.