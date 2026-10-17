BMC demolishes portions of Ajay Devgn’s Juhu property; actor clarifies it isn’t his residence

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Actor couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol made headlines after reports emerged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished portions of their Juhu bungalow in Mumbai on Saturday over alleged unauthorised construction. However, Ajay Devgn’s office has now clarified that the property in question is not the actors’ residence but a separate property that has been rented out.
In a statement, Ajay Devgn’s office said the actor had applied to the BMC for the requisite permissions and was complying with its rules and guidelines.
“We have applied to the BMC for the requisite permissions in respect of one of our properties and are duly complying with all applicable BMC rules, regulations and guidelines. The necessary changes, alterations and modifications, as required by the BMC, have been carried out,” the statement read.
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According to reports, the BMC had issued a notice on September 10, 2026, directing those responsible for the construction work to stop it immediately and submit the necessary documents and permissions for the alterations being carried out.
The civic body reportedly flagged several alleged unauthorised modifications at the property, including internal alterations, partition walls, windows and other construction work that was allegedly carried out without the requisite approvals.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken action against alleged unauthorized construction at actor Ajay Devgn’s bungalow in Juhu. The municipal corporation has demolished certain portions of the bungalow.
(Pics: BMC) https://t.co/TXbyUEtSkW
— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026
The BMC reportedly proceeded with the demolition of certain portions of the property after the work continued despite a notice issued under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.
The notice was reportedly issued following a complaint by the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society, whose members objected to the property being leased for commercial use. According to reports, several residents had raised concerns over increased customer movement, parking issues, security and noise levels on the society’s narrow internal roads.
The development comes weeks after Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 emerged as a commercial success at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide, with its gross collection standing at Rs 520 crore. This marks Ajay’s first film to cross the Rs 500 crore milestone globally. Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in the horror film Maa.