Blurr trailer: Taapsee Pannu dons the producer’s hat for this thriller, watch video

The first trailer of Taapsee Pannu film Blurr, which is also produced by the actor, is out, and for now, it looks quite amateurish, if one is being completely honest about it. The thriller is releasing with barely any promotion, and that should be an indication of what the final product might be.

The movie is set in the hills where Taapsee’s character Gayatri is trying to find answers about her twin sister’s unfortunate death. Gulshan Devaiah plays Neel, Gayatri’s partner, in the movie.

Blurr’s trailer was released with a description that read, “With progressive blindness setting in, Gayatri has to find answers to her twin sister’s unlikely death. As the lines of reality keep getting blurred, is she ready to look the truth in the eye? Premieres 9th December 2022.”

Talking about Blurr, director Ajay Bahl said in a statement, “Blurr discovers angularities and depths of the human mind and the dark alleys it can traverse through. Blurr throws you into the murky waters where human needs intermingle with extreme delusional anger. The narrative and the plot of the film gave me a lot of different aspects to explore while directing. With spectacular twists and character portrayal, Blurr will satiate your craving for a mind-bending thriller. I want to thank Taapsee and ZEE studios for believing in the script and ZEE5 for platforming the film.”

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu stated, “Blurr taps into different sensibilities of an individual and that is purely why I decided to produce it as my first film. Donning the producer’s hat has been a spectacular experience. Apart from acting, I wanted to be creatively involved in production, conception and various aspects of filmmaking which are seldom glamorized. Essaying the character of a woman pushed to the brink of mental endurance due to her sister’s death was vulnerable, raw, and clawing.”

Blurr releases on ZEE5 on December 9.