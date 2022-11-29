scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Blurr trailer: Taapsee Pannu dons the producer’s hat for this thriller, watch video

Helmed by Ajay Bahl, Blurr has been bankrolled by lead star Taapsee Pannu. It releases on December 9 on ZEE5.

taapsee pannuTaapsee Pannu in a still from Blurr.

The first trailer of Taapsee Pannu film Blurr, which is also produced by the actor, is out, and for now, it looks quite amateurish, if one is being completely honest about it. The thriller is releasing with barely any promotion, and that should be an indication of what the final product might be.

The movie is set in the hills where Taapsee’s character Gayatri is trying to find answers about her twin sister’s unfortunate death. Gulshan Devaiah plays Neel, Gayatri’s partner, in the movie.

Blurr’s trailer was released with a description that read, “With progressive blindness setting in, Gayatri has to find answers to her twin sister’s unlikely death. As the lines of reality keep getting blurred, is she ready to look the truth in the eye? Premieres 9th December 2022.”

Talking about Blurr, director Ajay Bahl said in a statement, “Blurr discovers angularities and depths of the human mind and the dark alleys it can traverse through. Blurr throws you into the murky waters where human needs intermingle with extreme delusional anger. The narrative and the plot of the film gave me a lot of different aspects to explore while directing. With spectacular twists and character portrayal, Blurr will satiate your craving for a mind-bending thriller. I want to thank Taapsee and ZEE studios for believing in the script and ZEE5 for platforming the film.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...
Also Read |Taapsee Pannu on her argument with paparazzi: ‘We are not morons to lose our cool on video’

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu stated, “Blurr taps into different sensibilities of an individual and that is purely why I decided to produce it as my first film. Donning the producer’s hat has been a spectacular experience. Apart from acting, I wanted to be creatively involved in production, conception and various aspects of filmmaking which are seldom glamorized. Essaying the character of a woman pushed to the brink of mental endurance due to her sister’s death was vulnerable, raw, and clawing.”

Blurr releases on ZEE5 on December 9.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 05:30:57 pm
Next Story

When Chhavi Mittal’s dumbbell almost fell on her feet: ‘When you do something for the first time…’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra 8 celebrity photos
Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close