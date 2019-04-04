Blank trailer: Sunny Deol and Karan Kapadia fight to the finish

Sunny Deol is back onscreen in Blank, but this time he isn’t fighting the villain in hand-to-hand combat, rather safeguarding the nation from a terror organisation. The trailer of the action-thriller was launched on Thursday and going by it, the film looks loaded with adrenaline rushing moments.

Blank marks the debut of Karan Kapadia, who is the nephew of actor Dimple Kapadia and cousin of Twinkle Khanna.

Sunny Deol plays an intelligence officer who is out to nab a terrorist group after arresting a suicide bomber working for it. The only catch being, the bomber does not remember anything about the plan of the terror outfit. He has a bomb attached to his chest and it will explode the moment his heartbeat stops.

Sunny’s tryst to find the truth behind the bomber’s memory, his chase to stop the terror outfit and his own dilemma at taking the right decision forms the crux of Blank’s story.

Watch | Blank Trailer

The crisply cut and edited trailer is high on action, thrill and some heavy dose of dialogues. The film also stars Ishita Dutta and Karanvir Sharma as police officers. But the high point is definitely Sunny Deol, who plays the man on a mission.

The film has been directed by Behzad Khambata. Presented by Carnival Motion Pictures and EaseMyTrip.com, Blank has been bankrolled by Dr Shrikant Bhasi, Nishant Pitti, Tony D’souza, Vishal Rana and &Pictures.

It is set to release on May 3.