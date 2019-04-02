Blank teaser: Sunny Deol and Karan Kapadia star in a chilling thriller

The teaser of action thriller Blank starring debutant Karan Kapadia and Sunny Deol is out. The film directed by Behzad Khambata is scheduled for release on May 3.

The 50-seconds video clip begins with a voiceover by Sunny. He says, “Terrorism has no face. It has only one religion and that is money.” As he utters these words, we see a man walking down a dark hallway. Later, we hear him pleading his innocence, but Sunny accuses him of being a suicide bomber.

The short video clip has left us scratching our heads about the plot of the film. Now, we await to know more about it from its trailer which releases on April 4. The official description of the teaser reads, “The unseen will be unearthed soon.” Just like the posters, the makers have refrained from revealing Karan’s look in the movie.

Watch Blank teaser here

For the uninitiated, Karan Kapadia is Twinkle Khanna’s cousin and Dimple Kapadia’s nephew. Twinkle shared the teaser on Twitter and wrote, “An extremely bold choice for a debut, check out the intensely thrilling #BlankTeaser now. My brother @KapadiaKaran in #Blank releasing on 3rd May @BlankTheFilm.”

The film’s poster was the first blank poster ever released in the history of Bollywood. On its release, Twinkle had tweeted, “I don’t know about Arjun but I was sure that Mera Karan aayega ! @KapadiaKaran why are you not in this poster? Taking #Blank a bit too seriously are we :) #Waiting.”

Presented by Carnival Motion Pictures and EaseMyTrip.com, Blank has been bankrolled by Dr Shrikant Bhasi, Nishant Pitti, Tony D’souza, Vishal Rana and &Pictures.