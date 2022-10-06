BJP’s Ram Kadam says Adipurush producers should be banished from industry, film must be banned: ‘We won’t allow its screening’

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Ram Kadam has demanded a ban on the upcoming film Adipurush for ‘distorting facts’. The film is based on the mythological epic Ramayana, and was previously condemned by the Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, who issued a stern warning to director Om Raut and his team and called for certain scenes to be removed.

In a statement that didn’t specify the exact reasons behind his outrage, Ram Kadam said that not only must the film be banned, but the producers should be outcast from the film industry ‘for some time’. In the Ramayana, and presumably the film as well, Lord Rama is banished from Ayodhya for 14 years. Ram Kadam said, “We will not allow screening of film Adipurush as it has distorted the Hindu gods and goddesses. Some film producers to earn publicity and money have this habit of distorting facts. But the Hindu society will not tolerate such things.” He issued this statement through his video address to media on Thursday morning.

Previously, Mishra had said that a shot of Lord Hanuman wearing leather is offensive. “I have seen the trailer of Adipurush. There are objectionable scenes in it,” Mishra, who is also the spokesperson of the state government, told reporters. “Hanuman ji is shown wearing leather, whereas the description (in the scriptures) of the deity’s costume is different… These are scenes that hurt religious sentiments. I am writing a letter to Om Raut to remove all such scenes from the film. If not removed, we will consider legal action,” Mishra added. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief ministers Kesav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also joined in the chorus condemning the film, based on a teaser that was released online last week. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash have also spoken out against the movie.

Additionally, Satyendra Das, the head priest of the Ram temple of Ayodhya has also called for a ban on the film, suggesting that its portrayal of Lord Rama, Sita and Ravana are inaccurate. “Making a film is not a crime but they should not be made to create deliberate controversies to hog the limelight,” he said, according to Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the audience is lashing out against the film on creative grounds. The teaser has attracted significant criticism for its poor visual effects. Director Om Raut told indianexpress.com that he was ‘disheartened’ by the reactions, but said that the film’s teaser doesn’t do justice to its scale.