Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

BJP’s Narottam Mishra reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s Vaishno Devi visit, Aamir Khan’s puja photos: ‘Don’t hurt other’s sentiments’

BJP minister Narottam Mishra said that Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have all the right to pray to any God but they should not hurt anyone's sentiments.

aamir khan, shah rukh khanBJP minister spoke about Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan praying to Hindu Gods. (Photo: Advait Chandan/Instagram, @ISRKzBeliever/Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan recently visited the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra and many on the internet called him ‘a symbol of India’s secular ethos’. Shortly before this, Aamir Khan had performed kalash puja at his new office in Mumbai so recently when Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was asked about the same, he said that everyone has the right to pray to whichever God they believe in. But, he added, that no one should hurt anyone else’s sentiments.

Speaking in Hindi, he said, “The society is now aware , and it is good that they have now understood it. Everyone has a right to pray as per their faith. Whoever you have faith in, you can pray but you should not hurt the sentiments of others, that’s it.”

Photos and videos from Katra went viral after Shah Rukh Khan visited the holy site. Shah Rukh posed with a few fans at the temple but upon returning to Mumbai, he hid his face from the photographers.

Mishra, on Wednesday, raised an objection to the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone song Besharam Rang. The BJP minister said, “The outfits that have been worn in the song are objectionable. It is evident that polluted minds are behind filming this song. Anyway, Deepika Padukone has been a supporter of the Tukde Tukde gang when she went for the JNU protests and that is why, I would like to request that they should correct the visuals of the song, correct the costumes, or else the permission to release this film in MP should be given or not will be a thinkable question.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s next Pathaan is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25. The film marks his return to the silver screen after 2018’s Zero. Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh is looking forward to the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara.

