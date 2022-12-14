BJP minister objects to Pathaan’s Besharam Rang video featuring Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Correct the costumes or else…’

Pathaan song Besharam Rang got people talking as soon as it dropped on the internet. From the looks of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, to the dance steps performed by them, Besharam Rang has drawn varied reactions from audience all over. But it seems like the song has already landed in some controversy. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has asked for the makers of Pathaan to change the visuals and the costumes of the song as he called it objectionable.

Mishra also added that if the visuals are not corrected, they would have to rethink about giving the filmmakers permission to release the film in Madhya Pradesh. He spoke in Hindi and said, “The outfits that have been worn in the song are objectionable. It is evident that polluted minds are behind filming this song. Anyway, Deepika Padukone has been a supporter of the Tukde Tukde gang when she went for the JNU protests and that is why, I would like to request that they should correct the visuals of the song, correct the costumes, or else the permission to release this film in MP should be given or not will be a thinkable question.”

Besharam Rang is the first song from Pathaan that premiered on Monday. The song started trending on social media soon after its release and had many making memes out of the visuals of the song.

Choreographer of the song Vaibhavi Merchant spoke about Deepika’s costumes earlier and told Pinkvilla, “Deepika put in a lot of hard work to look the way she is looking in Besharam Rang. She had an entire crew – dietitian, her physical trainer and the stunning costumes by Shaleena.” She added, “I was mighty impressed with the way she just approached all the costumes she’s like, yeah, she’s cool to wear this, she’s cool to wear that. So, I think that really triggered a certain style in which this song should be shot.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25.