BJP minister apologises to Daler Mehndi after row, Mika Singh says, ‘Dignity is important’

Singer Mika Singh’s team has said that Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal has apologised to his brother Daler Mehndi after claiming he was inebriated while performing. Uniyal’s public reprimand to the senior artiste while he was on stage had led to a row, with many actors, singers and public personalities calling out the behaviour.

Now, Mika’s team has released a statement, revealing that the minister has apologised to Mehndi over a phone call. They also expressed hope that everyone can move past the matter now, emphasising that artists deserve respect.

In the statement, Mika Singh’s team praised the BJP politician for apologising to Daler Mehndi. “We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident,” it read.