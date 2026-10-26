BJP minister apologises to Daler Mehndi after row, Mika Singh says, ‘Dignity is important’

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Singer Mika Singh’s team has said that Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal has apologised to his brother Daler Mehndi after claiming he was inebriated while performing. Uniyal’s public reprimand to the senior artiste while he was on stage had led to a row, with many actors, singers and public personalities calling out the behaviour.
Now, Mika’s team has released a statement, revealing that the minister has apologised to Mehndi over a phone call. They also expressed hope that everyone can move past the matter now, emphasising that artists deserve respect.
In the statement, Mika Singh’s team praised the BJP politician for apologising to Daler Mehndi. “We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident,” it read.
It further stated the importance of respecting artists, and reminded everyone about the seniority that the veteran singer has. “Respecting artists and their dignity is extremely important. Daler paaji is a senior artist who has contributed immensely to the music industry, and every artist deserves to be treated with respect. We hope this matter can now be put behind us and everyone can move forward with mutual respect and understanding,” the statement added.
ALSO READ | Daler Mehndi’s son clarifies ‘superhit hain’ remark as family deals with aftermath
Daler Mehndi Uttarakhand event row
The controversy erupted during the Kunjapuri Devi Mela in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, on October 18. The minister climbed into the stage and interrupted Mehndi mid-performance, claiming the singer was under the influence of alcohol.
The video immediately went viral, getting support for Daler Mehndi. Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, among many others, said the singer doesn’t drink and has been dealing with serious health. Mika Singh also challenged the minister to prove Mehndi was drunk while demanding an apology from Uniyal, stating that senior artists deserve dignity and respect.
“The way Minister @SubodhUniyal1 ji spoke on stage was extremely rude and disrespectful. An artist deserves dignity, regardless of the circumstances. Is this really the language a minister should use for artists? What kind of behaviour is this? Artists come to perform, entertain people, and honour their commitments. They deserve respect, not humiliation from a public platform,” he wrote on X.
“Subodh Uniyal ji, do you want artists to stop coming to Uttarakhand? Such an attitude can discourage artists from performing in a state that we all love. Please remember that the people have given you the position you hold today. Public office comes with responsibility, humility, and accountability. I have immense love and respect for Uttarakhand, but artists deserve respect too. I sincerely hope you will reflect on your words and address this matter with dignity,” he ended.