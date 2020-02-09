Watch: LK Advani’s emotional response to Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara

BJP leader LK Advani at Shikara screening (Photo: Instagram/vidhuvinodchoprafilms). BJP leader LK Advani at Shikara screening (Photo: Instagram/vidhuvinodchoprafilms).

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani recently watched the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial Shikara at a screening. The filmmaker shared a video on Instagram where Advani was seen in an emotional state and could be seen trying to hold back tears post viewing the film.

The video was shared with a caption that read, “Shri L K Advani at the special screening of #Shikara. We are so humbled and grateful for your blessings and your appreciation for the film Sir.”

Shikara is based on the Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus which took place in 1990. It features Aadil Khan and Sadia in the lead and has been penned by Chopra, Abhijat Joshi as well as writer Rahul Pandita.

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Chopra spoke about why Shikara took 12 years of his life.

“I started work on Shikara after the demise of my mother (Shanti Devi Chopra) in 2007. It’s a tribute to her. The Kashmiri Pandit exodus is a known issue but the complexities and the events that led to it are not known. This movie required significant research so that we could tell an engaging story, which helps in bringing this conversation to the fore. This was perhaps my most challenging work as I had to remain dispassionate to depict the truth and yet make a compelling argument that the only solution to hate is love and that is at the centre of my movie,” Chopra told The Indian Express.

Shikara released on February 7.

