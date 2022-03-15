Alia Bhatt shares Brahmastra teaser on birthday, introduces us to Isha: ‘Can’t think of a better day…’. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt took to social media on her birthday to drop a teaser of her upcoming film Brahmastra, which stars her alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, the birthday girl wrote, “Happy birthday to me 🙃 can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha ..Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! ☀️#brahmastra.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has been in the making for the last seven years. The teaser gives glimpses of various avatars of Alia’s character — Isha.

Brahmastra teaser begins with a quick glance at Alia and Ranbir as Isha and Shiva respectively, and then goes on to show her in several shades, from soft romantic, bubbly and chirpy to full-on action mode.

Film’s producer Karan Johar also shared the video and wrote, “My darling Alia, There is so much love that I feel for you while I write this but also so much respect – respect for your immense talent, your incredible growth as an artist and your ability to be so real through all the beats of your life! 10 years ago I didn’t know that one day I could proudly call you my very own Brahmāstra…my weapon of love and of abundant joy… Happy birthday my darling, shine bright always. Thank you for being YOU and for being the wind beneath the wings of this labour of love. I love you always and forever…”

Alia turns 29 today (March 15). As soon as the actor shared this post on her social media platforms, her friends and colleagues from the film industry sent their birthday wishes to her in the comment section. Actor Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen sharing screen-space with Ranbir in Shamshera, wrote, “Happy birthday ❤️.” Her fans showered a lot of love on her by commenting with words full or praise and bunch of heart emoticons.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s romance reportedly began on the sets of Brahmastra. The two have been together ever since and are expected to tie the knot shortly.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Besides Brahmastra, Alia now has Darlings, her first web specific film that she is also producing, and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She has also signed her first international project Heart of Stone, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the film will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.