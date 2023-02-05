Savage yet dignified: When Abhishek Bachchan handled hate with grace

Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 47th birthday today. The actor, who scripted a second coming on OTT after a sabbatical, has been active on and off the screen. Known for his quick wit and dignified responses, even in the face of hate and trolling, Bachchan has managed it all with grace.

Here’s a list of times Junior Bachchan shut down trolls with his savage response:

When a troll said Abhishek Bachchan is ‘show off that he is not a loser’

In December 2016, a Twitter user came on the thread on which Abhishek Bachchan had wished his friend Dino Morea on his birthday. “@juniorbachchan want to show off that he is not loser in life.. He can be friends with the one of the top models @DinoMorea9,” wrote the user. In reply, Jr Bachchan wrote, “yes and judging by your tweet, achievement isn’t something you are used to at all!! Good luck.”

A comment on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding

Comedian Aditi Mittal once passed a sarcastic comment about the actor as she tweeted, “Aishwarya had to m marrying a tree first so she could marry a rock (mince Abishek can’t act no?).” In reply, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “The question mark at the end suggests that you have a doubt, mince, there is hope for me. Yay!”

When a user brought in daughter Aaradhya into a meme

A Twitter user once posted a meme that showed the actor along with his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and wrote, “Waiting for Aaradhya to watch her dad movies like Drona, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and ask Aishwarya ‘Kya Majboori Thi?”

Abhishek took no time in replying to this comment and tweeted, “you feeling better about yourself now??? Good! Glad to have been of service. Now go back to the hole you crawled out of.”

When a troll poked fun at Abhishek Bachchan’s film career

Hey man! Loved your bio “ Whatever you are…. Be a good ONE”

It was in March 2022, when a troll created a meme on a scene from the movie Kaamyaab, and replaced Sanjay Mishra’s face with Junior Bachchan’s face and wrote, “When Abhishek gets any call from any director for a movie. You are not making fun of me, right?”

Replying to the Twitter user, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Hey man! Loved your bio ‘Whatever you are…. Be a good ONE’ So true too…. You truly are!!!”

When Abhishek Bachchan got trolled for living with his parents

A Twitter user wrote once, “Don’t feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone.” In reply, AB wrote, “Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.”

Abhishek Bachchan replies to a troll who called him ‘unemployed’

Oh, I see! Thank you for that input. By the way, intelligence and employment aren’t related. Take you for example. I’m sure you’re employed, I’m also sure (judging by your tweet) that you’re not intelligent! 🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) October 22, 2022

Abhishek once responded to a journalist’s remark about how many pages of supplements and advertisements a reader had to flip through on Saturday to get to the actual news in a newspaper, and wrote, “Do people still read newspapers??” A troll replied, “Intelligent people do. Not unemployed people like you.”

Abhishek responded to the troll, “Oh, I see! Thank you for that input. By the way, intelligence and employment aren’t related. Take you for example. I’m sure you’re employed, I’m also sure (judging by your tweet) that you’re not intelligent! 🙏🏽”.

When a troll called Abhishek ‘jobless’

Post-pandemic when Abhishek Bachchan expressed his happiness on the announcement that theatres and multiplexes would reopen after October 15 and tweeted, “The best news of the week!!!!”. A social media user decided to troll the actor and tweeted, “But aren’t you still gonna be jobless?” Giving a perfect response, Abhishek replied, “That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best.”

Talking about the trolls, Abhishek said in an interview that he is ‘fair game’, and that if paying audiences finds fault with his acting, then he is duty-bound to improve.

Abhishek Bachchan once said that he responds to trolls as it is healthy to not take yourself too seriously.

The actor had also joked that he agrees with trolls who say that he wouldn’t be in the film industry if he was not Amitabh Bachchan’s son. “If it weren’t for my parents, I wouldn’t be born, that’s how biology works,” he said.