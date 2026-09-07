Bipasha Basu was warned against doing ‘adult love story’ Jism: ‘People said I would be finished’

After marking her acting debut with Ajnabee in 2001 and delivering hits like Raaz, Bipasha Basu featured in a bold role as Sonia in Jism (2003). However, the actor was warned against taking the huge career risk of doing an ‘erotic’ thriller. Bipasha, who is soon set to make a comeback six years after embracing motherhood, opened up about how people in the film industry told her that her career would be finished after Jism, opposite John Abraham. The actor also got candid about facing brutal trolling for gaining weight post pregnancy.

During a conversation with Elle India, she recalled choosing Jism, and said, “Everybody in the business told me, ‘Do not do this film.’ They said I would be finished if I did something which had a little bit of erotica. And my take was that I’m an adult. It’s an adult love story. It is made as an adult film. It is not for the kids. I really enjoyed the shades of Sonia in that film, and I just knew that I had to do it.”