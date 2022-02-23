Bipasha Basu hosts surprise birthday bash for husband Karan Singh Grover, grooves to ‘Doobey’

Karan Singh Grover, who celebrates his birthday today, received a heart-warming surprise from wife Bipasha Basu. She organised a surprise birthday bash for Karan on Tuesday evening. She invited all his best friends and close family members. The actor gave a glimpse of the evening with a video in which Karan was pleasantly stunned to see his loved ones.

In her Instagram stories, Bipasha shared video giving a sneak-peek of how fun the night was for the couple. Karan, along with his friends, was seen grooving to popular tracks including ‘Doobey’ from Gehraiyaan and ‘Oo antava oo oo antava’ from Pushpa, among others. The bash was also attended by Bigg Boss 13 participant Arti Singh and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia.

Sharing a set of pictures on Instagram, Arti wished Karan on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday my jigar ka tukda @iamksgofficial may god keep u happy and healthy and blessed forever and ever .. may all your wishes come true … love u always.” Rajiv, meanwhile, shared photos with Bipasha and Karan and expressed his love for the couple. Vivan Bhathena and his family also rang in Karan’s birthday.

Bipasha Basu shared photos from Karan Singh Grover's birthday bash.

Here's birthday boy Karan Singh Grover posing with his friends.

Rajiv Adatia posing with Bipasha and Karan.

A fun moment of Bipasha and Karan with Rohini Iyer.

Karan, who turned 40 today, rose to fame with his television series Dill Mill Gayye. He marked his debut with Alone, which also starred Bipasha in the lead role. The two started dating each other during the film. In 2016, Bipasha and Karan tied the knot.

Earlier this year, Bipasha revealed how she convinced her parents for Karan as it was not his first marriage. The actor was previously married to Shraddha Nigam and later tied the knot with Jennifer Winget.

“Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong. So, it’s not that they should be condemned. Like for me, I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship that I had was longer and it’s much bigger than his marriage. It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him,” she told Pinkvilla in an interview.

On the work front, Karan and Bipasha were seen in MX Player series Dangerous.