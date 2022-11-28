Bipasha Basu thanks Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja and Vayu for their presents to daughter: ‘Devi loved her gifts’

The new generation of kids in B-town has arrived and it seems like they are already forging a sweet connection. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja sent out gifts for Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s daughter Devi. The card, which carried a beautiful message, also had their son Vayu’s name on it.

On Sunday evening, Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to share a video of the gift hamper which also came with loads of pink balloons, with ‘It’s a girl’ printed on them. The hamper carried things for the newborn and a note that read, “Dear Bips and Karan, Congratulations on your baby girl. A child is a blessing and I am sure ‘Devi’ has brought them in abundance. –Sonam, Anand and Vayu”.

The Bachna Ae Haseeno actor thanked the family for the gift adding that her little girl loved it. She wrote, “THANK YOU @sonamkapoor @anandahuja and Vayu. Devi loved her gifts,” adding heart and the evil eye emoji to the post.

Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child – a baby girl – on November 12. Bipasha shared the first picture of her daughter Devi a couple of days back. She hid the child’s face with a heart emoticon and captioned it, “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel.” It showed Karan holding the baby in his arms as Bipasha doted over her newborn. She further wrote in the caption, “Quarter cup of you, Quarter cup of me, Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love, topped up with magic & awesomeness, 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine, Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste.”

Bipasha and Karan released an official statement upon the arrival of the daughter. They wrote, “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine.”

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed son Vayu in August this year. Announcing his arrival, the couple posted on social media, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.”