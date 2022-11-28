scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Bipasha Basu thanks Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja and Vayu for their presents to daughter: ‘Devi loved her gifts’

Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the gifts Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja sent for her daughter Devi.

Sonam Kapoor send out gifts for Bipasha Basu's daughter Devi. (Photo: Sonam, Bipasha/Instagram)

The new generation of kids in B-town has arrived and it seems like they are already forging a sweet connection. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja sent out gifts for Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s daughter Devi. The card, which carried a beautiful message, also had their son Vayu’s name on it.

On Sunday evening, Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to share a video of the gift hamper which also came with loads of pink balloons, with ‘It’s a girl’ printed on them. The hamper carried things for the newborn and a note that read, “Dear Bips and Karan, Congratulations on your baby girl. A child is a blessing and I am sure ‘Devi’ has brought them in abundance. –Sonam, Anand and Vayu”.

The Bachna Ae Haseeno actor thanked the family for the gift adding that her little girl loved it. She wrote, “THANK YOU @sonamkapoor @anandahuja and Vayu. Devi loved her gifts,” adding heart and the evil eye emoji to the post.

Photo |Bipasha Basu shares first photograph of daughter Devi. See here
Bipasha Basu gave a glimpse of Sonam Kapoor’s gift to Devi via her Instagram story.

Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child – a baby girl – on November 12. Bipasha shared the first picture of her daughter Devi a couple of days back. She hid the child’s face with a heart emoticon and captioned it, “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel.” It showed Karan holding the baby in his arms as Bipasha doted over her newborn. She further wrote in the caption, “Quarter cup of you, Quarter cup of me, Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love, topped up with magic & awesomeness, 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine, Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...

Bipasha and Karan released an official statement upon the arrival of the daughter. They wrote, “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine.”

Also Read |Sonam Kapoor says becoming a mother is a ‘selfish decision’: ‘They didn’t choose to come into this world’

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed son Vayu in August this year. Announcing his arrival, the couple posted on social media, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 10:39:16 am
Next Story

AIIMS asks all departments to file action-taken reports within 7 days

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar party Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor
Inside Karan Johar’s party: Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor turn heads
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close