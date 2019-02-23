Have you seen these videos of Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty and Ranveer Singh?

Toggle Menu
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh shared a few videos on their social media accounts.

Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty and Ranveer Singh social media video
Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra were seen dancing together in a clip that the actor shared on her social media account.

Bipasha Basu shared videos from husband Karan Singh Grover’s birthday bash while Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra were seen dancing together. Scroll to see all videos shared by our stars.

Bipasha Basu posted this video with the caption, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life @iamksgofficial … Love you each passing day more and more❤️This birthday may the universe fulfill all your wishes❤️Stay the amazing person that you are forever … spreading love and happiness wherever you go ❤️🙏 #monkeyprincebirthday #monkeylove.”

Bipasha Basu also shared these videos from Karan Singh Grover’s birthday bash.

“Goofs are us! Thank for making my birthday so special! #monkeylove #itsmybirthday,” wrote Karan Singh Grover sharing these series of videos.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted this fun video and wrote, “Ha ha ha .. #swag huh!!! Singing another tune at the #sangeet nite @rajkundra9 😅🤪♥️🎉🧿🧿 #reenawedsanshul #laughs #sangeetnight #happiness #gratitude #family #dance #love #memories #hubby #lamberghini.”

Sharing this video, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Shabdon ka jwala, mere lala! #GullyBeat pe banayele apan #BohtHard rap ! Tum bhi try karo! Fullto pateli!”

