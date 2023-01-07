Bipasha Basu shares glimpse of daughter Devi; Karan Singh Grover wishes her happy birthday with sizzling picture: ‘God gave me the best gift’

Bipasha Basu is the happiest woman after recently embracing motherhood. Bipasha and her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, welcomed daughter Devi last year. On her 44th birthday on Saturday, Bipasha took to Instagram to share glimpses of her baby, and wrote, “God gave me the best gift – My daughter , Devi 🧿😍❤️🙏🍓 after my first best gift ,the love of my life… My husband … @iamksgofficial ❤️🧿😍🙏🐒 Luckiest girl in the world 💃🏻❤️🧿.”

In the video that she shared, the new mommy is seen kissing Devi’s feet and playing with her. Watch video here:

Responding to her post, Bipasha’s friends from the fraternity shared warm messages for her on her birthday. Malaika Arora wrote, “Awwwww❤️❤️,” Sophie Choudry wrote, “❤️❤️❤️🧿🧿😘 Happy bday love,” and Deanne Panday wrote, “Awwwww love you both .. happy birthday 🎂 🎂🤗❤️😍.” Bipasha also shared a picture of her birthday cake on her Instagram story.

Karan Singh Grover posted a sweet message for her. Sharing a picture with her on Instagram, he wrote, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love! @bipashabasu May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, may all your dreams come true. It’s absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say Happy happy happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything! #monkeylove #loveyourself.”

Responding to Karan’s post, Bipasha commented, “You are my life’s biggest gift and now our baby girl Devi ❤️🧿🙏Thank you for loving me so much ❤️🤗.”

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their daughter Devi in November, last year.