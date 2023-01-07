scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Bipasha Basu shares glimpse of daughter Devi; Karan Singh Grover wishes her happy birthday with sizzling picture: ‘God gave me the best gift’

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated her birthday with special Instagram posts.

Bipasha Basu- Devi- Karan Singh GroverBipasha Basu is celebrating her birthday with daughter Devi and husband Karan Singh Grover. (Photos: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover/ Instagram)

Bipasha Basu is the happiest woman after recently embracing motherhood. Bipasha and her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, welcomed daughter Devi last year. On her 44th birthday on Saturday, Bipasha took to Instagram to share glimpses of her baby, and wrote, “God gave me the best gift – My daughter , Devi 🧿😍❤️🙏🍓 after my first best gift ,the love of my life… My husband … @iamksgofficial ❤️🧿😍🙏🐒 Luckiest girl in the world 💃🏻❤️🧿.”

In the video that she shared, the new mommy is seen kissing Devi’s feet and playing with her. Watch video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Responding to her post, Bipasha’s friends from the fraternity shared warm messages for her on her birthday. Malaika Arora wrote, “Awwwww❤️❤️,” Sophie Choudry wrote, “❤️❤️❤️🧿🧿😘 Happy bday love,” and Deanne Panday wrote, “Awwwww love you both .. happy birthday 🎂 🎂🤗❤️😍.” Bipasha also shared a picture of her birthday cake on her Instagram story.

Happy birthday bipasha basu Bipasha Basu shared a picture of her birthday cake on Instagram stories.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

Karan Singh Grover posted a sweet message for her. Sharing a picture with her on Instagram, he wrote, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love! @bipashabasu May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, may all your dreams come true. It’s absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say Happy happy happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything! #monkeylove #loveyourself.”

Responding to Karan’s post, Bipasha commented, “You are my life’s biggest gift and now our baby girl Devi ❤️🧿🙏Thank you for loving me so much ❤️🤗.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their daughter Devi in November, last year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 11:39 IST
Next Story

Minor stabbed to death in West Delhi; 1 held, two juveniles apprehended

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill forces Guru Randhawa to look at her in hilarious ‘Moon Rise’ BTS
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close