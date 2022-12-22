Bipasha Basu shares first glimpse of Jannat Khan-Ayaz Khan’s newborn daughter Dua, see pic

Bollywood actor and new mom Bipasha Basu expressed her excitement as she shared the first picture of television actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan’s newborn daughter Dua on social media. Bipasha is close friends with Ayaz, who was Karan Singh Grover’s co-star on the TV show Dill Mill Gayye. Both Grover and Khan gained popularity with the medical drama, which aired on Star One.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha wrote, “Dua ❤️😍🧿 She is here to fill all our lives with love and happiness. Congratulations to my darling @jannatkhan1618 & my dearest @ayazkhan701 .” Bipasha also wrote how eager she is to witness the friendship that will grow between her daughter Devi and Dua. She wrote, “Can’t wait to witness the adventures of Devi & Dua ❤️😍🧿 Two strawberries 🍓🍓 #scorpio #capricorn.”

Ayaz had announced the baby’s arrival by sharing her picture on Instagram. In his post, he also explained what her name means. He wrote, “Dua’s do come true!! 💗 On 21:12:22, Allah blessed us with the arrival of our baby girl Dua Husain Khan. 💗.”

In the photo that Bipasha and Ayaz shared on their Instagram accounts, Dua, all dressed in pink, is laying on a bed and grabbing her parents’ fingers in each hand.

As soon as the new parents shared the happy news, their friends from the industry started showered the baby with love and blessings. Deanne Panday wrote, “Congratulations my cuties 😍😍😍 welcome to the world little one ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Actor Kishwer Merchant wrote, “Love the name .. ❤️❤️ Congratulations you guys ❤️.” Saahil Peerzada wrote, “Many congratulations to both of you & May the little bundle of joy stay blessed protected and shower enough abundance in your lives ❤️❤️❤️ so happy to hear @ayazkhan701 & my beautiful sister Jannat ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Ayaz and Jannat had announced her pregnancy in September. Ayaz had written in a social media post, “Our greatest adventure is about to begin !! Baby Khan is coming soon✨ We are over the moon to be entering this new chapter of our life🤍👼🏻 Our family will grow by two little feet💕 Allah has been soo good to us🥹.”