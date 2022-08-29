scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Bipasha Basu says she’s having an inactive pregnancy: ‘Doing what’s best for my baby, was quite sick initially’

Bipasha Basu recently announced her pregnancy through a social media post. She also revealed she was quite sick initially and is having an 'inactive pregnancy'.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh GroverActors Bipasha Basu Singh Grover and Karan Singh Grover recently announced their pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram/bipashabasu)

Mommy-to-be Bipasha Basu opened up about wanting a baby girl and also spoke about how this is the right time for her to have the baby. The actor also went on to reveal that she does not have a physically active pregnancy and that her routine has completely changed.

In an interview with Etimes, Bipasha said that all pregnancies are different and she is doing what is right for her baby. She said, “I don’t have a physically active pregnancy, but I am active mentally. I am always multitasking. Slowing myself down was tough initially because I am an extremely active person.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

The actor also said that there is no need to give up on professional life after the delivery and also hinted towards getting back to the work life back immediately after having the baby. 

Speaking about her equation with her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, she said that this new phase will evolve their relationship even more. She added, “Throughout the pregnancy, Karan has been a hands-on husband. He would not let me do anything because I was extremely sick initially. He has evolved a lot during this phase because he has never seen me this inactive.”

Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016 and the duo recently announced through social media that they are expecting their first child. Karan also dedicated a long heartfelt post for Bipasha and had wrote, “When we got to know that we were pregnant and were going to be blessed with a little one..a tiny little version of us a small little monkey baby, what I was afraid of happened. Every cell of my being exploded with love and joy.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 11:57:01 am
Next Story

Pakistan dismisses Afghan minister’s allegation of allowing US to use its airspace for drone attacks

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'

Premium
Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Single-day break between semesters for students, Registrar cites Covid delay
Delhi University

Single-day break between semesters for students, Registrar cites Covid delay

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers
Supertech demolition

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value
House of the Dragon

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

alia bhatt 1200
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is resplendent as she embraces a new phase in life, see all her looks
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement