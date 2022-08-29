Bipasha Basu says she’s having an inactive pregnancy: ‘Doing what’s best for my baby, was quite sick initially’

Mommy-to-be Bipasha Basu opened up about wanting a baby girl and also spoke about how this is the right time for her to have the baby. The actor also went on to reveal that she does not have a physically active pregnancy and that her routine has completely changed.

In an interview with Etimes, Bipasha said that all pregnancies are different and she is doing what is right for her baby. She said, “I don’t have a physically active pregnancy, but I am active mentally. I am always multitasking. Slowing myself down was tough initially because I am an extremely active person.”

The actor also said that there is no need to give up on professional life after the delivery and also hinted towards getting back to the work life back immediately after having the baby.

Speaking about her equation with her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, she said that this new phase will evolve their relationship even more. She added, “Throughout the pregnancy, Karan has been a hands-on husband. He would not let me do anything because I was extremely sick initially. He has evolved a lot during this phase because he has never seen me this inactive.”

Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016 and the duo recently announced through social media that they are expecting their first child. Karan also dedicated a long heartfelt post for Bipasha and had wrote, “When we got to know that we were pregnant and were going to be blessed with a little one..a tiny little version of us a small little monkey baby, what I was afraid of happened. Every cell of my being exploded with love and joy.”