Bipasha Basu recalls the day she found out about pregnancy: Karan and I ran to tell my mother

Actor-couple Bipasha Basu Singh Grover and Karan Singh Grover are as ready to be parents as one can be. Bipasha, who married Karan in 2016, says that they have been trying for a baby since before 2020 but stopped due to the uncertain times the pandemic brought with it.
However, now the two are ready to embrace parenthood. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bipasha recalls the beautiful moment when she and Karan got to know that they were pregnant.
She says, “It was a very emotional day. I remember me and Karan ran to my mother’s house just the way we were, she was the first person I wanted to tell. Everyone was emotional. It was my mother’s dream that me and Karan have a baby. I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this.”
The actor explains that both of them had everything planned and their focus was set on starting a family from a long time. “The plan was definitely to focus on that in life. I was actually not taking up any kind of work, because I wanted to have a baby, then start working immediately again. It took me a little time. In 2020, we completely dropped the idea because we didn’t know where the world was going, so for one year we took a break from trying. In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived,” Bipasha says.
The couple’s wedding was a grand affair with their friends and colleagues from Bollywood in attendance. Bipasha was 37 and Karan was 34 when the two decided to get married in 2016. Bipasha says that getting married late is a blessing as there is more clarity to take decisions and responsibility.
“When you find a partner late in life and settle down late, as a person you are extremely mature and responsible, and know when exactly you will be responsible enough to give birth to another life. It was a proper decision between us. We decided to not have one until we are able enough,” she says.
The actor is known for being one of the fittest actors in the film industry and as she embraces motherhood, Bipasha is also ready to embrace the changes her body will undergo.
As for the bodily changes she is going through, the actor feels that it’s all about loving your body no matter what, at all times. “This is another stage I am going through in my life. A woman’s body changes at this point. When I thought about pregnancy, I never really thought my body is going to change so much. Ever since I started this journey, there have been a lot of changes, and I am absolutely comfortable with everything.”
