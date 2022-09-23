Bipasha Basu pokes fun at Karan Singh Grover at her baby shower: ‘Yeh papa banne waale hain lekin…’

Parents-to-be Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover attended their baby shower on Friday which was organised for them by their friends. The couple looked resplendent as they walked hand-in-hand for the baby shower. While Bipasha wore a pastel-pink gown, Karan looked dapper in a crisp blue suit.

A video from the celebration, shared by a paparazzo, had Bipasha pulling Karan’s leg. In the video, she is heard saying, “Yeh papa banne waale hain lekin abhi tak baby hi hain (He is going to be a father, but he himself is still a baby).” Karan just smiled as his wife took a dig at him. Later, the couple cut chocolate cakes with the paparazzi who were stationed outside the baby shower venue.

The couple also posed in front of a board that read, “A lil monkey is on the way.” In the photos, Bipasha was seen cradling her baby bump while Karan stood beside her. The baby shower is said to be an intimate affair which will only see close friends and family members of the couple in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Check out more photos from Bipasha Basu’s baby shower:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover at their baby shower. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover at their baby shower. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Singh Grover Karan Singh Grover fed cake to Bipasha Basu at their baby shower. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arti Singh at Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s baby shower. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arti Singh at Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s baby shower. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover cut cake at their baby shower. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover cut cake at their baby shower. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover strike a pose at their baby shower. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover strike a pose at their baby shower. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, Bipasha Basu had a traditional baby shower where she was dressed in a saree. At the event, her family fed her traditional Bengali food. Photos from the ceremony were shared by Karan and Bipasha on social media.

Bipasha had shared the news of her pregnancy with a sweet note. She wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three.”

The actor added, “A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in 2016 in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony. The couple has since been quite vocal about their love for each other.