Bipasha Basu opens up about receiving negative comments after pregnancy photoshoot, says she can’t make decisions based on others’ opinions

Actor Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. The couple not only did a special pregnancy photoshoot to make the announcement but have also been sharing their joy on social media with updates for their fans. However, Bipasha admitted that she received some negative comments on her posts as well.

In an interview with The Times of India, Bipasha has opened up about how she felt when a slew of negative comments were hurled at her. The actor said that while she understands that everyone is entitled to their own opinion and she respects their right to voice it, her personal life and decisions will never be affected by of what others think of her. She said tht she believes in focusing on the positivity around her.

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016 in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony. The couple has since been using the hashtag ‘Monkey Love’ on their social media posts. Bipasha continues to be the one of the fittest celebrities in the Indian film industry. She recently uploaded an adorable video of Karan singing to her belly. She captioned the post, “Dad Mode @iamksgofficial Singing to baby , talking to baby … soothe’s the baby in the womb.”

In the same interview, Bipasha said that she is in a beautiful transitional phase. The actor said that she strongly believes in loving herself and celebrating her pregnant body, since it will not remain this way forever. The actor also said that it is important to have a healthy body to lead a happy life.