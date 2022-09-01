scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Bipasha Basu opens up about receiving negative comments after pregnancy photoshoot, says she can’t make decisions based on others’ opinions

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover did a pregnancy photoshoot recently.

Bipasha BasuActor Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their pregnancy through a photoshoot. (Photo: Instagram/bipashabasu)

Actor Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. The couple not only did a special pregnancy photoshoot to make the announcement but have also been sharing their joy on social media with updates for their fans. However, Bipasha admitted that she received some negative comments on her posts as well.

In an interview with The Times of India, Bipasha has opened up about how she felt when a slew of negative comments were hurled at her. The actor said that while she understands that everyone is entitled to their own opinion and she respects their right to voice it, her personal life and decisions will never be affected by of what others think of her. She said tht she believes in focusing on the positivity around her.

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016 in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony. The couple has since been using the hashtag ‘Monkey Love’ on their social media posts. Bipasha continues to be the one of the fittest celebrities in the Indian film industry. She recently uploaded an adorable video of Karan singing to her belly. She captioned the post, “Dad Mode @iamksgofficial Singing to baby , talking to baby … soothe’s the baby in the womb.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...

In the same interview, Bipasha said that she is in a beautiful transitional phase. The actor said that she strongly believes in loving herself and celebrating her pregnant body, since it will not remain this way forever. The actor also said that it is important to have a healthy body to lead a happy life.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 08:33:02 pm
Next Story

Newsmaker | Yogi aide, ‘amiable’ Principal Secy is now tallest UP official

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Arpita Khan’s home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement