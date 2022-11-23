scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

When Bipasha Basu said being a ‘sex symbol’ was scary, uncomfortable: ‘You’re not an actress…’

Bipasha Basu made her film debut in 2001 with the thriller Ajnabee. She is known for her work in films like Jism, No Entry, Raaz and Dhoom 2 among more.

bipasha basuBipasha Basu made her debut in 2001. (Photo: Bipasha/Instagram)

When model-turned-actor Bipasha Basu made her debut in the movies in 2001 with the thriller Ajnabee, people instantly reacted to her ‘sexiness,’ for a lack of a better word. In fact, for most of her career, Bipasha has borne the tag of being the ‘sexy one’ and has not really been regarded for her acting chops.

During one of her appearances on the chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, the actor remarked about the same and said that in India if you are tagged as a ‘sex symbol,’ you just remain that phrase for the entire length of your career.

“I have to look good constantly, sometimes it’s scary. Initially, it was a bit uncomfortable, because in India, when you are said you’re that (a sex symbol), then there is nothing beyond it. You’re just a sex symbol. You’re not an actress, that’s the way people talk about it. I am doing different kind of roles every time, but what people see is ‘sexy Bipasha Basu.’ I don’t understand. (But) Now I have accepted it as a very big compliment. I always say I would like to be sexy even if am 180, till the time I live,” the actor had said.

Also Read |When John Abraham called himself the ‘guilty party’ for promoting fairness creams while dating Bipasha Basu: ‘I was a little worried…’

Bipasha also compared how the term sexy is treated differently in Bollywood versus how it is used in Hollywood, adding, “People have to grow beyond that thought, being sexy is taboo. In Hollywood, all famous actors are termed sexy and it is not a bad thing, but in India, if you’re called sexy then they think ‘oh my god, something is wrong with her.'”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...Premium
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...

The actor also mentioned about the times she had been misbehaved with in a public gathering, and explained the reason behind it to the hostess: “An incident had happened with me in Jaipur, and then recently when I had gone to a restaurant, a guy tried to misbehave with me. People like to touch and see if we (stars) are real. It could have happened to a Shah Rukh Khan or Aishwarya Rai, it is not just me.”

Bipasha Basu made her film debut in 2001 with the thriller Ajnabee. She is known for her work in films like Jism, No Entry, Raaz and Dhoom 2 among more. Bipasha was last seen in the 2020 series Dangerous.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 04:46:43 pm
Next Story

In Gujarat’s Mehsana, PM Modi attacks ‘corrupt’ Congress model, says BJP ushered in ‘era of light’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Birthday boy Agastya Nanda, via the lens of mom Shweta Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli
Birthday boy Agastya Nanda, via the lens of mom Shweta Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X