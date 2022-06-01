When Bipasha Basu realised Kareena Kapoor ‘does not like’ her, said, ‘I don’t like hypocrites’

Actor Bipasha Basu became a sex symbol after starring in films such as Jism and Raaz, but she made her acting debut with the film Ajnabee, also starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor. Reports at the time suggested that Kareena and Bipasha didn’t get along with each other, and in a 2005 episode of Koffee with Karan, Bipasha addressed the reports.

She said that she realised very soon that Kareena simply didn’t like her. Bipasha said that she appreciated Kareena for not faking friendship with her, because that’s what most people in the film industry would do.

Asked about the reported discord on set, Bipasha said, “Honestly, I didn’t have any pre-conceived notions about film, when I entered. I reached Switzerland, there was an 80-people unit, and I didn’t know anybody. When I started working, everyone was talking to me… Not like overly nice, but everyone was helpful. It’s not that it was very difficult to talk to Kareena, we used to talk. It was only in the second schedule that I realised that she does not like me.”

Bipasha continued, “She stopped talking to me. It doesn’t make my life difficult, because when you know that somebody is very clean with their thoughts, that I don’t like you and I’m not going to talk to you, it’s actually better for me. Because I hate hypocrites. I would rather have a person who’s very straight in front of me, saying, ‘Listen, something’s not gelling with us, we’ll not talk’. But we worked professionally absolutely okay, when we had scenes together, there was no tantrum, there was no problems as such.”

Bipasha said that more than any actual enmity between them, what made things worse were the rumours that were fuelled by the media. But she did admit that she had no intention of ‘making an additional effort’ to talk to ‘somebody who doesn’t want to talk’ to her.

Kareena will soon be seen in the long-awaited Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha. Bipasha was last seen in the 2020 web series Dangerous.