Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover take daughter Devi home, pose for photos. Watch first video

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are back home with their newly-born daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. Bipasha, who gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

A video of Karan and Bipasha reaching home with their daughter surfaced on social media. In the video, Bipasha, who is seen wearing a black dress, is holding her baby in her arms. Karan accompanied the new mother and his baby girl. He posed with them as the paparazzi stationed outside their house congratulated him on becoming a parent. Bipasha waved at the photographers and also obliged their request for a few photos.

Upon the birth of their daughter, Bipasha and Karan wrote on Instagram, “Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.”

The couple, who got married in 2016, had announced their pregnancy in August this year. They had shared a few maternity photoshoot pictures with a long note. They had written, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three.”

During their pregnancy, Bipasha and Karan shared constant updates about her health. Bipasha also revealed that she didn’t have a physically active pregnancy, and that her routine had completely changed. But Karan remained supportive throughout. The Raaz actor told ETimes, “Karan has been a hands-on husband. He would not let me do anything because I was extremely sick initially. He has evolved a lot during this phase because he has never seen me this inactive.”