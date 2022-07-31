Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover share photos from a family get-together, fans try to spot Bipasha’s baby bump

Updated: July 31, 2022 4:42:44 pm
The news of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child has been hitting headlines for a few days now. While the couple is yet to comment on this pregnancy news, they shared some photos from a recent family get-together.
It was Bipasha’s sister Soni Basu’s daughter’s birthday. This is the first time when Bipasha has shared her photos after the reports of her pregnancy made news.
In one of the photos, Bipasha was seen posing with the birthday girl Nia, while in another, the ‘Basu babes’ posed for the click which had the birthday girl, Bipasha, her sisters Soni and Vijayeta Basu, and mom Mamta Basu striking a smile for the camera. Bipasha Basu shared a snap with her nephew too.
Actor and Bipasha’s husband Karan Singh Grover too shared some photos from the family time.
It was Bipasha’s brother-in-law and Vijayeta Basu’s husband Karan Talreja’s birthday as well. Here are some photos of Bipasha and Karan with the man of the hour.
While fans were trying to spot Bipasha’s baby bump, it is hard to come to any conclusion from the photos. Many fan pages also shared Bipasha’s clicks and said that she is ‘cleverly hiding her baby bump’.
Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016. The couple is yet to confirm the news of their pregnancy.
