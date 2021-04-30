Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrate fifth anniversary with wedding photo, call each other ‘my everything’

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today. The actors indulged in social media PDA as they called each other their everything, while wishing ‘monkeyversary’.

Sharing a happy picture from their wedding where they have eyes only for each other, Bipasha wrote, “Happy 5th #monkeyversary my love ❤️. You are my everything ❤️ 🙏.” For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan call their relationship ‘monkey love’. Sharing his wife’s post, Karan Singh Grover wrote on his Instagram story, ” And you are my everything.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met during the shoot of Alone, and soon fell in love. After dating each other for a while, they tied the knot on April 30, 2016. The couple recently shared screen space in Vikram Bhatt’s Dangerous.

Speaking about how Bipasha acts as a reality check for his work, Karan, in an earlier chat with indianexpress.com said, “We do talk about work. Everyone should have somebody like her in their lives. We all have filters, so that we don’t really say something that would hurt the other person. She doesn’t have that. She will just say it the way it is. It’s very important because it gives you a reality check. There’s no criticising her work because she’s excellent at it. I take a lot of advice from her. I’m lucky like that.”

Bipasha on her part shared how the two have a very different approach towards work. “He is a complete dreamer and I’m a realist. So we complement each other. Sometimes on the set I had to tell him, ‘Don’t run around so much, let me focus,” shared the actor on her experience of working with her husband.

On the work front, Karan Singh Grover was last seen in Qubool Hai 2.0, while Bipasha Basu left fans nostalgic with her commercial with Bachna Ae Haseeno co-star Ranbir Kapoor.