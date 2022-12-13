scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Bipasha Basu- Karan Singh Grover celebrate daughter Devi’s one-month birthday, fans called them ‘gorgeous parents’

It has been one month since actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter Devi.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their daughter Devi's one month birthday.
Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their daughter Devi’s one-month birthday on Monday. The star couple took to their social media handles to share a video of them cutting a cake to celebrate the special day.

Bipasha Basu, in the video, is seen whispering a prayer in Devi’s ear as Karan says, “We’re celebrating Devi’s one month birthday, now we’ll celebrate her first birthday,” and the person recording the video is heard saying, “good job new parents.” Watch the video here:

 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

As soon as the new parents shared the video on instagram, their fans and friends from the industry started congratulating them. TV actor Arti Singh commented, “Happy first month our angel ❤️,” Dia Mirza dropped a red heart emoji in her comment, celebrity stylist Esha L Amin wrote, “happy one month devi.” One of the fans wrote, “Thu thu thu virtual kaala teeka ⚫🍋🌶️🧿,” KSG’s fans wrote, “And Devi’s gorgeous adorable parentssss😍😍😍😍.”

Bipasha also shared glimpses of Devi’s birthday cake as she shared a picture of it on her Instagram story and wrote, “Durga Durga 🙏”. Take a look:

Screenshot of Bipasha Basu’s Instagram story.

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their daughted on November 12 and they announced her arrival on social media by sharing a picture of her daughter’s feet, and writing the baby’s birthdate: 12.11. 2022. They also revealed her name — Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of Alone and fell in love, the two tied the knot in April 2016. In August 2022 they announced that they’re expecting their first child soon.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 11:42:52 am
