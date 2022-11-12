scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover become parents to baby girl

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who got married in 2016, welcomed their first baby on Saturday.

bipasha basu karan singh grover babyBipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2014. (Photo: Karan Singh Grover/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu and her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover have welcomed their first child together. Bipasha gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday.

Announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, the couple had written some months ago, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three.”

Also read |Bipasha Basu opens up about receiving negative comments after pregnancy photoshoot, says she can’t make decisions based on others’ opinions

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

During their pregnancy, Bipasha and Karan shared constant updates about the her health. Bipasha also revealed that she didn’t have a physically active pregnancy, and that her routine had completely changed. But Karan remained supportive throughout. The Raaz actor told ETimes, “Karan has been a hands-on husband. He would not let me do anything because I was extremely sick initially. He has evolved a lot during this phase because he has never seen me this inactive.”

Karan also organised an intimate baby shower for Bipasha with only their close friends in attendance. But before that, Bipasha had a traditional baby shower where she was dressed in a saree. At the event, her family fed her traditional Bengali food.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafesPremium
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafes

Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016. This was Karan’s third wedding, and there was some pushback from Bipasha’s family, but they finally came around.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 02:26:05 pm
Next Story

Salman Khan was rejected for Maine Pyar Kiya after first screen test, Sooraj Barjatya called him back after 5 months

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Everything you need to know about Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement