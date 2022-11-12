Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover become parents to baby girl

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu and her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover have welcomed their first child together. Bipasha gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday.

Announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, the couple had written some months ago, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three.”

During their pregnancy, Bipasha and Karan shared constant updates about the her health. Bipasha also revealed that she didn’t have a physically active pregnancy, and that her routine had completely changed. But Karan remained supportive throughout. The Raaz actor told ETimes, “Karan has been a hands-on husband. He would not let me do anything because I was extremely sick initially. He has evolved a lot during this phase because he has never seen me this inactive.”

Karan also organised an intimate baby shower for Bipasha with only their close friends in attendance. But before that, Bipasha had a traditional baby shower where she was dressed in a saree. At the event, her family fed her traditional Bengali food.

Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016. This was Karan’s third wedding, and there was some pushback from Bipasha’s family, but they finally came around.