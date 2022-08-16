scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy, share photos: ‘We who once were two will now become three’

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have announced that they are expecting their first child together. A much-pregnant Bipasha is seen posing with Karan in photos.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 12:21:54 pm
bipasha basu karan singh groverBipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been married for six years now. (Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Bipasha Basu and her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover have announced that they are expecting their first child together. Bipasha shared the news of her pregnancy on social media along with a photo shoot where she showed off her baby bump. Dressed in a white shirt, Bipasha looked gorgeous as Karan kissed her baby bump. The couple got married in April 2016.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee😄❤️”

She added, “Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby🙏 Durga Durga🙏.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Also read |Karan Singh Grover on wife Bipasha Basu’s feedback on his work: ‘She has no filters, she says it as it is’

Bipasha and Karan fell in love on the sets of their first film together, Alone. When they decided to tie the knot, the couple faced objections from Bipasha’s parents who were apprehensive about Karan’s two failed marriages. The actor was previously married to Shraddha Nigam and later to Jennifer Winget.

But Bipasha managed to convince her parents. In an earlier interview, she told Pinkvilla, “Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong. So, it’s not that they should be condemned. Like for me, I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship that I had was longer and it’s much bigger than his marriage. It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him.”

In a 2019 interview with Indianexpress.com, Karan had said that he takes Bipasha’s counsel on all matters. He had said, “Personally, I seek her guidance in everything. She is very sorted in life and has the best advice. It’s mandatory for me to tell her everything as she is my go-to person in all regards.”

Karan and Bipasha are not shy to showcase their love for each other publicly. The two often share lovey-dovey posts for each other with the hashtag #MonkeyLove. The couple last shared screen space in Vikram Bhatt’s Dangerous.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 12:21:54 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

3

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

5

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname' 

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Why US lawmakers' Taiwan trips keep riling China
Explained: Why US lawmakers' Taiwan trips keep riling China
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany's economy
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany's economy
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Domino's responds after pic shows mop, toilet brush over pizza dough

Domino's responds after pic shows mop, toilet brush over pizza dough

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Police to visit Ranveer Singh's house again to issue summons
Nude photoshoot row

Police to visit Ranveer Singh's house again to issue summons

11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra
Bilkis Bano case

11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Post credits scene

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like

Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more

Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
BRANDED CONTENT

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood shows solidarity with PM Modi’s ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement