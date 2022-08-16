Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy, share photos: ‘We who once were two will now become three’

Bipasha Basu and her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover have announced that they are expecting their first child together. Bipasha shared the news of her pregnancy on social media along with a photo shoot where she showed off her baby bump. Dressed in a white shirt, Bipasha looked gorgeous as Karan kissed her baby bump. The couple got married in April 2016.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee😄❤️”

She added, “Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby🙏 Durga Durga🙏.”

Bipasha and Karan fell in love on the sets of their first film together, Alone. When they decided to tie the knot, the couple faced objections from Bipasha’s parents who were apprehensive about Karan’s two failed marriages. The actor was previously married to Shraddha Nigam and later to Jennifer Winget.

But Bipasha managed to convince her parents. In an earlier interview, she told Pinkvilla, “Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong. So, it’s not that they should be condemned. Like for me, I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship that I had was longer and it’s much bigger than his marriage. It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him.”

In a 2019 interview with Indianexpress.com, Karan had said that he takes Bipasha’s counsel on all matters. He had said, “Personally, I seek her guidance in everything. She is very sorted in life and has the best advice. It’s mandatory for me to tell her everything as she is my go-to person in all regards.”

Karan and Bipasha are not shy to showcase their love for each other publicly. The two often share lovey-dovey posts for each other with the hashtag #MonkeyLove. The couple last shared screen space in Vikram Bhatt’s Dangerous.