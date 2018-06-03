Bipasha Basu hospitalised

Bipasha Basu also shared a click of herself from the hospital. Bipasha Basu also shared a click of herself from the hospital.

Bipasha Basu has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. The actor took to social media to share details about her health.

Bipasha shared a post today which reads, “To all my well wishers… just a stubborn bacterial infection.Will be fit and fabulous soon ❤️🙏.”

She also shared a click of herself from the hospital and seems like all is well. The photo has some funny filters and the caption reads, “This is what happens when the younger sister @vi_basu is on hospital duty 🙈😀”

Earlier, Bipasha Basu had shared a few pictures, where she was looking unwell. “Being sick sucks🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢Been sick for way tooooo long!!!! Enough I say… Enough 😡 @mamtaanand10 get well soon too, my dear twinzie. Thank you for all the amazing natural remedies 😘 about time… all should work on us now🤨😏😒😞,” read the photo caption.

See the latest posts of Bipasha Basu:

To all my well wishers… just a stubborn bacterial infection.Will be fit and fabulous soon ❤️🙏 — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) June 3, 2018

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the actor has plans to make a comeback with a film, which will also feature husband Karan Singh Grover. The film reportedly titled Aadat will be produced by Mika Singh. Keeping the couple’s fan base in mind, a few alterations have been made to the script penned by Vikram Bhatt. The movie will be directed by Bhushan Patel, who had earlier helmed Bipasha and Karan’s Alone.

We wish Bipasha Basu a speedy recovery.

