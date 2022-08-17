Bipasha Basu is loving her baby bump, Karan Singh Grover says ‘my baby in your belly’

August 17, 2022 2:23:46 pm
Actor Bipasha Basu recently announced her pregnancy with a few photos and on Wednesday, the actor shared a cute video where she flaunted her baby bump in a black bodycon dress. Bipasha shared the video with the caption, “Look! #lovemybabybump #pregnantandconfident #lovemybody #loveyourself”.
Bipasha’s husband, actor Karan Singh Grover was one of the first to comment on the video. He wrote, “Yeah look!!!! My baby in your belly!” Actor R Madhavan congratulated the couple and shared, “Wowwweee. CONGRATULATIONS… I AM SO SO SO HAPPY FOR BOTH OF YOU…. Yipeeeeeeee.. have a lovely pregnancy and a wonderful delivery.” Dia Mirza left a bunch of lovestruck emojis on the post.
View this post on Instagram
Bipasha and Karan announced their pregnancy on Tuesday with a photo shoot. Bipasha shared a long note with the photos where she wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee😄❤️”.
View this post on Instagram
Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016. The couple’s lavish wedding was hosted in Mumbai and was attended by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and a bunch of other celebrities.
Subscriber Only Stories
On the work front, Bipasha, who has been popular since the early 2000s with films like Ajnabee, Raaz, Jism, Dhoom 2, Race among others, has not appeared in many movies in the last few years. She was last seen in the MX Player web series Dangerous in 2020.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Supreme Court seeks response of Centre, EC on plea seeking voting rights for NRIs
Artemis I mission: NASA begins rolling out SLS and Orion to launch pad
New Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh faces arrest in kidnapping case, BJP questions his induction
When Shah Rukh Khan’s patriotism was questioned: ‘If I’ve taken the name of Pak or any other country, what is the harm in it?’
Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP’s parliamentary board
Germany may consider Games bid after multi-sport Munich event
Chennai: Gang decamps with cash from finance firm, second incident in a week
‘Food edition’: Anshula Kapoor answers the ‘most asked question every time I do an AMA’
Jammu: Six of family found dead in two houses at Sidhra
Ayan Mukerji says the originality of Brahmastra is inspired from Indian History, Harry Potter and Lord Of The Rings
Mumbai News Live Updates: Oppn raises slogans ahead of Monsoon Session of legislature; swine flu cases in state see 162% spike
Five of family killed in road accident on Pune-Ahmednagar highway