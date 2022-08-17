Bipasha Basu is loving her baby bump, Karan Singh Grover says ‘my baby in your belly’

Actor Bipasha Basu recently announced her pregnancy with a few photos and on Wednesday, the actor shared a cute video where she flaunted her baby bump in a black bodycon dress. Bipasha shared the video with the caption, “Look! #lovemybabybump #pregnantandconfident #lovemybody #loveyourself”.

Bipasha’s husband, actor Karan Singh Grover was one of the first to comment on the video. He wrote, “Yeah look!!!! My baby in your belly!” Actor R Madhavan congratulated the couple and shared, “Wowwweee. CONGRATULATIONS… I AM SO SO SO HAPPY FOR BOTH OF YOU…. Yipeeeeeeee.. have a lovely pregnancy and a wonderful delivery.” Dia Mirza left a bunch of lovestruck emojis on the post.

Bipasha and Karan announced their pregnancy on Tuesday with a photo shoot. Bipasha shared a long note with the photos where she wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee😄❤️”.

Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016. The couple’s lavish wedding was hosted in Mumbai and was attended by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and a bunch of other celebrities.

On the work front, Bipasha, who has been popular since the early 2000s with films like Ajnabee, Raaz, Jism, Dhoom 2, Race among others, has not appeared in many movies in the last few years. She was last seen in the MX Player web series Dangerous in 2020.