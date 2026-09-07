Bipasha Basu dismisses facing trolling: ‘I like myself more at 47 than I did in my twenties’

Actor Bipasha Basu was trolled brutally for postpartum weight gain after welcoming her daughter, Devi, with husband-actor Karan Singh Grover. In a recent comeback interview with Elle India, she opened up about ‘ignoring’ the noise of harsh body-shaming on social media. The actor, 47, is ready to return to acting and expressed feeling comfortable with the process of ageing. Bipasha admitted liking her body more now, that what she used to be in her twenties.

Bipasha Basu, who built her reputation as one of Bollywood earliest fitness icons, revealed that the post-pregnancy trolling didn’t bother her much. “I’m an extremely confident person, so no kind of trolling can break me. I know what my journey is, I know what work I need to put in, when I need to put it in, and I will go with that. Outside noise does not really matter. The choice of profession that I have made means my life is open to judgement and criticism at all points of time.”

She further added, “Very early in life, I understood what I need to accept and what I need to cut off. There’s a lot of noise, and especially now with social media, everyone can critique you. So it’s very important that you are really confident within yourself, in your life, in your space, and you actually love yourself and like the things that you do. I don’t know if that makes me cool or not, but this is the only way I know.”

‘I’m proud of my age’

The same goes for her age. In her 40s, the actor doesn’t feel the pressure to look a certain way. “I believe that I like myself more, the person that I am today, much more than what I used to be in my twenties. What other people are doing, it’s their call. I don’t judge that. But for me, I’m never going to fall into the pressure of wanting to look younger than what I am. I’m very happy with the way I am growing older, and I’m very proud of my age,” she expressed.

ALSO READ | Bipasha Basu was warned against doing ‘adult love story’ Jism: ‘People said I would be finished’

Bipasha further elaborated that embracing motherhood changed everything for her. “I’m not the same person I used to be after giving birth to Devi. I think it’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever done, or I could have ever done,” she said, adding, “Every day that I live with my daughter, I see the whole world with absolutely fresh eyes. The wonder in her eyes when she does the smallest of things, I’m living off that wonder, and I’m seeing how beautiful life is and how every small thing is so important.”

“I am an actor, and I’m extremely eager to act now. I was not ready for some time because I wanted to give my hundred per cent to my child. But I think she’s in a place where she has longer hours at school, classes, and her own friends. So now I do have a little bit of time where I can step out and do the job that I like doing, which is to act,” she revealed.

Story continues below this ad

‘Started the trend of muscular women’

In the same interaction, Bipasha also revealed that muscular women were not the ideal image of femininity in Hindi films during her prime. “I don’t think women with more muscle tone were very acceptable as actresses. But I think I started the trend, and I started preaching ‘love yourself’ to everyone because I realised it’s not just about looking good. It’s more intrinsic. You need to be healthy,” she said.

But, according to the actor, the discussions around women’s bodies are ‘bizarre’ now. “The conversation around women’s bodies is quite bizarre even now. Magically, when you give birth, you are supposed to get back into the shape of your twenties even when you are in your forties. What’s expected of a 20-year-old is expected of a 40-year-old. And if you’re not bouncing back, they’re going to troll you. They’re going to be massively brutal,” she shared.

Bipasha continued, “I went through major, major trolling. A few insensitive paps took really bizarre pictures of me. They don’t see how much effort the woman must be putting in, how much they have to do with a baby, with their life, with their lifestyle and also their personal pressures. Nobody really cares. Everybody expects you to bounce back.”

On the work front, Bipasha Basu is busy shooting for her comeback project with Hansal Mehta, after a hiatus of six years. The actor is set to star in the crime thriller web show Barabanki, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Vishal Jethwa in key roles.