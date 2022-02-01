‘Raaz is one of my films which got me a direct entry into the hearts of people’: Bipasha Basu on 20 years of Raaz

Vikram Bhatt’s 2002 horror drama Raaz completes 20 years of its release today. On the occasion, the lead actors of the hit drama, Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea went down memory lane and thanked the audience for making their film a success.

Raaz featured Bipasha as Sanjana Dhanraj, a possessed soul. She gets possessed by the spirit of her husband Aditya Dhanraj’s (Dino Morea) lover. Sharing a poster of Raaz, Bipasha wrote on Instagram, “Raaz – Grateful for this film. Raaz is one of my first few films…which got me a direct entry into the hearts of millions of people❤Thank you for keeping me in your hearts still ❤Sending love to the entire cast and crew of Raaz🤗 #20yearsofraaz.”

Dino, who was dating Bipasha at the time of the film’s release, heaped praise on the actor. He commented on her post saying, “20 years Bipsssss. What a journey. Congratulations to us. The memories of filming this are still fresh. Thanks for being a super Co-star ❤.”

Dino Morea also took to social media to thank everyone who contributed to making Raaz a hit. He wrote, “20 years of #Raaz. I am so grateful to everyone involved in making this happen for me. Mukesh Ji, Bhatt Saab, Vikram & my lovely Co-stars Bipasha, Malini, Ashutosh Rana & many others. It’s been 20 years & still a fantastic film which so many remember.”

Raaz’s album included some chartbusters like “Jo Bhi Kasmein Khayi Thi”, “Main Agar Saamne” and “Yahaan Pe Sab Shanti Shanti Hai” among others. Dino mentioned how the film’s music is still remembered and applauded everyone involved in the film. He added, “The songs till today are being played many times over, thanks Nadeem Sir & Shravan Sir for the magic you created. The thrill, the scare, the romance the film, still spoken about. We did start a trend for cool, nice scary movies. So thanks again to you, the audience for loving us.” Bipasha Basu left a heart emoji on Dino’s post.

In an earlier interview, when we asked Vikram Bhatt if he would like to remake Raaz, he told us, “I don’t know how I made it in the first place. I don’t think films are made, they just happen. I shot an arrow in the air. You try to make the film to the best of your ability. The only way to not make a flop film is not make a film at all.”