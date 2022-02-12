Bipasha Basu reveals how she convinced her parents that Karan Singh Grover’s ‘failed marriages’ weren’t a red flag

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most-loved couples in the Hindi film industry. Their marriage might seem like the stuff of dreams, but Bipasha revealed in an interview that her parents had objected to it. She tied the knot with Karan in 2016.

Now, Bipasha has revealed how she convinced her parents, because it was not Karan’s first marriage. The actor was previously married to Shraddha Nigam and the second time to Jennifer Winget.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Bipasha opened up about her parents’ objection to Karan, and how they were convinced. She said, “Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong. So, it’s not that they should be condemned. Like for me, I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship that I had was longer and it’s much bigger than his marriage. It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him.”

She also went on to talk about how sometimes there is heartbreak when a relationship ends, but things get better with time. “Relationships don’t work out, it’s unfortunate but in the longer run when you look back you are always happier. It’s always said that things happen in your life for a reason and it’s always true,” she added.

In a 2019 interview with Indianexpress.com, Karan had said that he takes Bipasha’s counsel on all matters. He had said, “Personally, I seek her guidance in everything. She is very sorted in life and has the best advice. It’s mandatory for me to tell her everything as she is my go-to person in all regards.”

Karan was last seen in the ZEE5 web series Qubool Hai 2.0. Bipasha’s last project was 2020’s Dangerous.