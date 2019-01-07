Inside Bipasha Basu’s birthday bash

Bipasha Basu, who turns a year older today, rang in her birthday yesterday night with her family and close friends.

Advertising

The birthday girl took to Instagram to share a click from the midnight birthday celebrations and wrote, “And it’s magical ❤️Thank you @iamksgofficial @baitalikee and each and everyone who made me feel soooo special today on my birthday ❤️ love you all ❤️.”

Bipasha Basu is seen kissing husband Karan Singh Grover and the decorations cannot be missed too.

KSG also shared a boomerang video of himself and Bipasha and wrote, “It’s the best day of the year again! Happy birthday my love @bipashabasu Thank you for being born and making my life so beautiful and complete!”

Advertising

Many of Bipasha’s close friends and family members also attended the bash. They shared photos and videos on their social media accounts.

Scroll to see all photos and videos from Bipasha Basu’s birthday:

We wish Bipasha Basu a very happy birthday.