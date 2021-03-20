Bipasha Basu and Ranbir Kapoor give Bachna Ae Haseeno nostalgia in their new ad, leave fans in awe

Bipasha Basu and Ranbir Kapoor were last seen in 2008 release Bachna Ae Haseeno. (Photo: PR Handout and YRF)

Fans of Bipasha Basu and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their onscreen reunion for a TV commercial after over a decade. They last appeared together in 2008 hit film Bachna Ae Haseeno, which was directed by Siddharth Anand.

Bipasha shared the video on her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon, leaving fans awe-struck and asking for the two stars to collaborate in a film soon. While one fan wrote, “I miss you in Bollywood”, others called the clip, a perfect reminder of Bipasha and Ranbir’s Bachna Ae Haseeno chemistry.

But joining the fanfare was none other than Bipasha’s husband Karan Singh Grover. The Qubool Hai 2.0 actor was all praise for his wife’s on-screen appeal as he wrote, “Damn!”

Bipasha’s friends Arti Singh, Sophie Choudry, Deanne Panday and others also dropped comments praising the TVC.

Bipasha and Ranbir’s perfect selfie moment. (Photo: PR Handout) Bipasha and Ranbir’s perfect selfie moment. (Photo: PR Handout)

Ranbir Kapoor is currently recovering from COVID-19 after testing positive recently. The news of his diagnosis was shared by mother Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram. She informed Ranbir’s fans that he “has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well.”

Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia, on the other hand, tested negative for coronavirus. She recently posted an adorable picture in which she is seen holding Ranbir’s hand. With the picture, she wrote, “Major missing.”

On the work front, Ranbir has Brahmastra to his credit while Bipasha was last seen in a web-series titled Dangerous, which marked her OTT debut.