Biopics on Indian actors: Sanju, Mahanati and The Dirty Picture

The job of an actor is to portray another person on screen. While we see the actor’s reel side, their real life makes for an exciting screenplay too. The actor’s struggle towards finding a place in the film industry, challenges around balancing their personal and professional life and maintaining an image in the public eye, every aspect of their life is noteworthy.

Here is a look back at biopics made on various Indian actors:

Sanju

Rajkumar Hirani is trying his hands at a biopic for the first time, picking the life of his close friend and actor Sanjay Dutt. With Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and a very credible supporting cast, we expect Sanju to be yet another addition to Hirani’s 100 percent successful rate at the box office.

The Dirty Picture

Vidya Balan played Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture.

Until this film came out, we knew Silk Smitha as a south Indian actor who did erotic roles. But when Vidya Balan played her onscreen, bringing out her hardships, loneliness and depression, we realised there was so much more to Silk and her world.

Mahanti

Keerthy Suresh played Savitri in Mahanati. Keerthy Suresh played Savitri in Mahanati.

The Telugu film is a biopic on legendary actor Savitri, referred to as the first Indian female superstar by many. The Nag Ashwin directorial starred Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, along with Dulquer Salmaan as Gemini Ganesan, Naga Chaitanya as Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Mohan Babu as S V Ranga Rao, among others.

Ekk Albela

Mangesh Desai played Bhagwan Dada in Ekk Albela. Mangesh Desai played Bhagwan Dada in Ekk Albela.

The life of actor-director Bhagwan Dada was the inspiration for Marathi film Ekk Albela. It traced his journey from being a common man to one of the icons of Indian cinema. While Mangesh Desai played Bhagwan, Vidya Balan also had a pivotal role as Geeta Bali.

Celluloid

Prithviraj played JC Daniel in Celluloid. Prithviraj played JC Daniel in Celluloid.

The Malayalam biopic on JC Daniel, the father of Malayalam cinema, had actor Prithviraj in the lead role. It was written and directed by Kamal and also had Sreenivasan as Chelangatt Gopalakrishnan, Mamta Mohandas as Janet and Chandni Geetha as PK Rosy.

