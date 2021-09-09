Sourav Ganguly confirms Bollywood biopic, to be produced by Luv Ranjan

Veteran cricketer Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter Thursday to share that his life story is being adapted into a movie by Luv Ranjan Films. Ganguly shared on Twitter, “Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen.”

While Ganguly’s announcement affirms that the film will be produced under the banner of Luv Ranjan Films, it is yet to be known who will helm the film. The star cast is yet to be announced.

Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen 🏏🎥@LuvFilms @luv_ranjan @gargankur @DasSanjay1812 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 9, 2021

The statement from the makers read, “We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. We are honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to a great innings.”

Ganguly had previously told told News 18 Bangla, “Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to reveal the name of the director now. It will take some more time for everything to be finalised.”

Luv Ranjan has previously produced films like De De Pyaar De, Chhalaang among others. His directorial hits include Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Ranjan’s next stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.