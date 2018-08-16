Biopic on J Jayalalithaa announced

Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa passed away after a massive cardiac arrest in 2016. Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa passed away after a massive cardiac arrest in 2016.

A film on former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and actor J Jayalalithaa was announced on Wednesday. The film will be directed by award-winning Kollywood filmmaker Vijay of Madrasapattinam fame and the cast will see a mix of actors from Bollywood and south Indian film industry. Bankrolled by Vibri Media, the movie will focus on her achievements in both films and politics and will be launched on her birthday on February 24.

Addressed as Amma by many, Jayalalithaa had an illustrious political career. Her journey from cinema to an almost mythic political status was full of controversies. She made her film debut as a child artiste in Kannada film Sri Shaila Mahathme and ended up acting in over 140 films.

Divulging more details about the film, Vibri Media director Brinda Prasad Adusumilli said, “Madam Dr J. Jayalalitha was one of those rare few regional leaders who went on to become a force to reckon within Indian politics. Her life is an inspiration for women folk around the world. This film will be a tribute to her achievements both in cinema and politics. We will launch the movie on her birthday, February 24. The first look of the film will be released on that very day.”

Producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri added, “We at Vibri have a vision of telling real stories and director Vijay is overseeing the pre-production work of the film himself as per our vision.” The biopic will be made in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Six-time chief minister J Jayalalithaa passed away after a massive cardiac arrest on December 5, 2016 in Chennai.

