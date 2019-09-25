Biopic on internet sensation Ranu Mandol in the works

Ranu Mandol’s life is all set to get the big-screen treatment as independent filmmaker Hrishikesh Mondal is planning to helm a biopic on the internet sensation and singer.

According to an IANS report, National Award-winning Bengali actress Sudipta Chakraborty has been approached to essay the role of the singer in the biopic titled Platform Singer Ranu Mondal. The film will showcase Ranu’s journey from singing at the Ranaghat railway station to singing Bollywood songs with Himesh Reshammiya.

Confirming the development, Sudipta told IANS: “Yes, I have been offered the film. However, I am yet to receive a script. I will decide if I want to play the character only after reading the script.”

Hrishikesh Mondal, who started his career as an assistant director with late acclaimed filmmaker Bappaditya Bandyopadhyay, feels it is the perfect time to helm a film on Ranu Mandol. He said, “People are curious to know about Ranu Mandol’s life. She became a singing sensation overnight thanks to social media, so people are very interested to know more about her. Also, the film will highlight the power of social media in the present times, which has turned roadside singer Ranu into a star.”

The filmmaker has met the “Teri Meri Kahani” singer who has told him not to include the parts of her life that would hurt her. He has also met her daughter while writing the script to know the singer closely. Since music plays a crucial role in the biopic, singer-composer Sidhu (Cactus Band) has been signed to compose music for the film.

The biopic will be shot in Ranu Mandol’s hometown Ranaghat, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Bankrolled by Shubhojeet Mondal, the film is expected to release in February next year.