Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Biopic on Colonel Narinder ‘Bull’ Kumar in the works

Titled Bull, the biopic will be directed by Ramon Chibb.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai | Updated: January 20, 2021 11:28:18 am
bull kumar biopicBull is touted to be an untold story of leadership, guts and glory. (Photos: PR Handout)

A biopic on the life of Indian soldier and mountaineer Colonel Narendra Kumar is in the works. Titled Bull, the movie has been written by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande of Manomay Motion Pictures. Ramon Chibb, who’s also the director, is an ex-army officer belonging to the same regiment as Bull Kumar.

The late Colonel Narendra Kumar was also the deputy leader of the first successful Indian Mount Everest Expedition in 1965. He even played a pivotal role in Operation Meghdoot in 1984. He died at the age of 87 in December 2020.

Speaking about helming the project, Ramon Chibb said in a statement, “We are elated as a team to be the ones to bring this extremely amazing story of heroism and true leadership to the screens soon. We are grateful to Late Colonel Narinder ‘Bull’ Kumar’s family to trust us and give us the responsibility to retell his deeply inspiring story for celluloid and give us the opportunity to do our part in forever commemorating his life into a film reel We currently have interest from several studios and look forward to kick start this project and let the world know the heroic story of an unfathomably brave, adventurous and true patriot.”

Ramon has previously directed armed forces shows for National Geographic Channel and is the Creative Consultant for all things related to army for Aamir Khan’s upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha. He has also written the story and screenplay for Fighter starring Hrithik and Deepika.

