Bindu halted Joshila shoot for 2 hours over bikini scene: ‘Yash Chopra did not inform me’

Veteran actor Bindu has revealed that she once brought the shoot of Yash Chopra’s Joshila to a standstill for nearly two hours after refusing to wear a bikini because she wasn’t informed about the costume prior to the shoot. The actress also shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes story about Sanjeev Kumar, recalling how the actor struggled to call her “Maa” in Arjun Pandit after spending the morning shooting romantic scenes with her for another film.

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Bindu looked back at the memorable incidents from her career, offering a glimpse into the camaraderie and professionalism that defined Hindi cinema in the 1970s.

‘I told Yash ji I wouldn’t wear a bikini’

Recalling the shoot of Joshila, Bindu said she was taken aback when she arrived on set and was asked to wear a bikini for a scene.

“I stopped the shoot for two hours because I wasn’t ready to wear a proper bikini. A bikini is a bikini. I told Yash ji, ‘Please… you never told me about this earlier.’ I only came to know about it after reaching the set.”

The actress said she immediately called for her costume designer, while the entire unit waited.

“Then Yash ji said, ‘Stay inside the water as much as possible. We’ll shoot it that way and take only the side and back shots.’ Poor Dev Anand ji just sat there quietly and didn’t say anything. The shoot remained halted for almost two hours. I kept wondering what he must be thinking. But Yash ji reassured me, saying, ‘We’ll manage. Don’t worry.'”

Instead of insisting she wear the outfit as originally planned, Yash Chopra altered the sequence to make her comfortable.

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“They put me in the water, took the shots from there, and then filmed only the side and back. Afterwards, I asked cinematographer Fali Mistry how it looked. He said, ‘Don’t worry, you look good, not vulgar.’ Once Fali ji said that, I felt reassured.”

Released in 1973, Joshila starred Dev Anand, Hema Malini, Raakhee and Bindu, with Dev Anand playing a double role. The film is remembered for its music and performances.

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‘From 7 am to 2 pm, she was seducing me, and now you want me to call her Maa?’

Bindu also recalled a funny incident involving Sanjeev Kumar that unfolded while the two were shooting for two different films on the same day.

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She revealed that her morning shift from 7 am to 2 pm was for a film, where she and Sanjeev Kumar were filming a romantic song.

“We were shooting a song where I was trying to seduce Sanjeev Kumar.”

After wrapping up that schedule at Filmistan Studios, both actors headed to Mohan Studios for the evening shoot of Arjun Pandit.

In Arjun Pandit, Bindu played Ashok Kumar’s wife, while Sanjeev Kumar’s character addressed Ashok Kumar as “Babuji” and Bindu as “Maa.”

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“I changed into a simple white sari with no makeup. In the scene, he had to call Ashok Kumar ‘Babuji’ and me ‘Maa.’ He came in, laughed, and walked away because the word ‘Maa’ just wouldn’t come out.”

Director Hrishikesh Mukherjee immediately noticed something was off and asked Sanjeev Kumar what had happened.

The actor’s response left everyone on the set in splits.

“From 7 am to 2 pm, she was seducing me, and now you’re asking me to call her ‘Maa’?”

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Bindu said Sanjeev Kumar eventually delivered the dialogue, and the cast and crew burst into laughter once the shot was completed.

Released in 1976, Arjun Pandit starred Sanjeev Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Bindu in pivotal roles. Bindu’s performance in the film earned her a Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actress, while Sanjeev Kumar won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.