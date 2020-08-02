Bihar Police to probe suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. (Express photo) Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. (Express photo)

The Bihar Police team, which is in Mumbai to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, will now also probe the case of alleged suicide of the actor’s former manager Disha Salian, a police official said on Sunday.

The team will also quiz Rajput’s friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani, he said. Rajput, 34, died by suicide on June 14.

Mumbai Police have so far recorded statements of nearly 40 people, including those of Rajput’s family, his cook and people from the film industry.

The Bihar Police team is probing a separate ‘abetment to suicide’ case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor’s father in Patna.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.